Telangana: Man beaten to death by his friends in drunken brawl

An incident of assailants beating a man to death in a drunken brawl and trying to show his death as an accident came to light in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 March 2024, 09:00 PM

Kothagudem: An incident of assailants beating a man to death in a drunken brawl and trying to show his death as an accident came to light in the district on Friday.

The incident took place at a tribal hamlet, Kunja Venkaiah gumpu of Vulvanoor village of Paloncha Rural mandal during early hours of Friday. The deceased Kalti Mallaiah (47) along with his friends, Joga Ramu and Punem Shiva, consumed alcohol at the hamlet.

It was said that heated arguments ensued among them over an issue while they were in inebriated condition and Mallaiah was beaten with a stick by Ramu killing him on the spot. Then they told the villagers that Mallaiah died in an accident.

But the villagers suspected their story and informed the local police. Sub-Inspector of Police Srinivas reached the village and questioned the suspects, who were said to have confessed to their crime. The police took the accused into custody and booked a case against them.