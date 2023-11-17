Telangana: Man going to attend Rahul Gandhi’s meeting killed in accident

The deceased Sodem Venkateshwarlu (50) of Jaggaram village in Aswapuram mandal was going to the Congress meeting in a tractor trolley along with 30 others of the village.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:39 PM, Fri - 17 November 23

Representational Image.

Kothagudem: A man was killed and four others suffered serious injuries when they were going to attend Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s street corner meeting at Manugur in the district on Friday.

The vehicle overturned at Mittagudem leading to his death. 10 others suffered minor injuries.