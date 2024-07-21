Telangana: Man lodges complaint against nephew with CM, Minister

Sheelam Poshaiah from Janakapur village in Kannapelli alleged that his 3.5 acres was grabbed by his brother Kishtaiah’s son Srinivas who works with the Panchayat Raj department.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 July 2024, 05:48 PM

Mancherial: A man battling for life while undergoing treatment in a government hospital in Mancherial has lodged a complaint with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Collector Kumar Deepak seeking their support in retrieving land allegedly occupied by his nephew at Tekulapalli village in Kannepalli mandal. His complaint went viral on social media platforms on Sunday.

Sheelam Poshaiah from Janakapur village in Kannapelli alleged that his 3.5 acres was grabbed by his brother Kishtaiah’s son Srinivas who works with the Panchayat Raj department. He stated that Srinivas registered the property on his name and said he would have been able to go for quality treatment by pledging the land if he owned it.

Poshaiah lamented that he was battling for life as he was diagnosed with a respiratory ailment and could not afford treatment at a private hospital due to his weak financial condition. He requested police and the Collector to take stringent action against Srinivas by considering the complaint as a death statement if he dies.