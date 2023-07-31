Telangana: Man murders wife for additional dowry at Bhupalpally

A 27-year-old woman, Chiguru Soundarya, was murdered, allegedly by her husband Ganesh or additional dowry in the early hours in Bhupalpally

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:29 PM, Mon - 31 July 23

Representational Image.

Bhupalpally: A 27-year-old woman, Chiguru Soundarya alias Sandhya, was murdered, allegedly by her husband Ganesh in the early hours of Monday at Odipilavancha village of Kataram mandal in the district. She was attacked with a pestle, the police said.

Sandhya was married to Ganesh in 2017, and together they had a five-year-old son and a three-year-old daughter. She was the daughter of Chinta Ramachandram and Rajeshwari of Kataram town. It is said they had given a dowry of Rs 5 lakh and 10 tolas of gold during the marriage. However, Ganesh was allegedly harassing Sandhya for additional dowry.

Sandhya’s parents succumbed to the pressure and gave Ganesh Rs 2 lakh after a panchayat by the village elders. Despite this, the harassment continued, leading to another payment of Rs 1.50 lakh. More recently, Rs 1 lakh was handed over to Ganesh. However, the harassment continued, police said. On Monday, after killing his wife, Ganesh allegedly tried to pass off the incident as an accident, claiming that she had fallen on a boulder near the house.

However, a police team led by Kataram DSP Rammohan Reddy visited the spot and reached the conclusion that it was a murder. A case has been filed against Ganesh following a complaint by Sandhya’s parents. Her body was shifted to the Mahadevpur area hospital for autopsy.

Also Read Adilabad: Body of man washed away in flood traced