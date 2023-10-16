Telangana: Man sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting minor girl

Published Date - 07:57 PM, Mon - 16 October 23

Representational Image

Bhupalapally: A man was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting and threatening a minor girl. The verdict, along with a fine of Rs. 10,000, was announced by Principal District Judge and Special Judge for POCSO cases P Narayana Babu here on Monday.

Kirti Naresh, a youngster of Gandhinagar village in Ghanpuram mandal, raped a minor girl from a neighbouring village in the same Mandal on November 1, 2022. He took photographs during the incident, subsequently blackmailing and engaging in indecent conversations with the minor.

He also threatened to disseminate the photos on social media if the girl did not comply with his demands. Based on the girl’s father’s complaint, Naresh was arrested. Chityala Circle Inspector Puli Venkat conducted the investigation. SP Kiran Khare congratulated the police officials involved in securing the conviction.

