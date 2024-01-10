‘Congress destroying development of Telangana achieved by KCR’

Hyderabad: BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao gave his sweat and blood to develop Telangana into a progressive State within the last decade, but the new Congress rule is sparing no effort to destroy it, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said here on Wednesday.

He reminded that with a decade-long tireless efforts, Chandrashekhar Rao had positioned Telangana on the path of development after suffering years of negligence under previous Congress governments in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. For the eighth consecutive day, the BRS working president presided over the Lok Sabha election preparatory meeting on Warangal constituency held at Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday.

Addressing the party cadre from Waranagal Lok Sabha constituency on the occasion, Rama Rao said the BRS dedicated 99 percent of its time to governance and development with focus on quick and sustainable progress of the State.

“We gave less time to the party by concentrating fully on the administration. It is observed to be one of the reasons for our defeat. However, we will hold such party meetings at regular intervals to address the issues and strive to strengthen the party,” he said.

He pointed out that several BRS legislators who were constantly amidst people, also lost the recent Assembly elections. He urged the party cadre to intensify their efforts to strengthen the BRS from the grassroot level and work with focus on the upcoming Parliamentary elections. He exuded confidence in the party’s victory in majority of the Parliament seats, if the cadre set aside the recent setback in the Assembly polls and channelise their energies to win the Lok Sabha elections.

Rama Rao asked the BRS leaders to expose the Congress’ deceit and educate the public about the 420 electoral promises made by the Congress party in its manifesto and other declarations. He slammed the Congress government for attempting to blame the BRS and the previous Chandrashekhar Rao government to cover up its ineptness and commitment to implement its promises. He wanted the party leaders to give a fitting reply to such tactics.

As the main opposition party, the former Minister said it was responsibility of the BRS to expose the Congress government’s attempts to escape from its electoral promises.

“Though the Congress promised to provide unemployment allowance, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka lied in the Assembly and denied to have made any such promise. The Congress’s deceitful tactics should be exposed by making them confess about these 420 promises in public,” he said, stating that the real test for the Congress leaders was in the future.

The BRS working president advised the party leaders to keenly observe the increasing dissent against the new Congress government, within one month after the latter assumed power, due to its inefficient administration. He accused the Congress government of reversing several BRS government’s welfare schemes with ill political motives.

“The Congress party, which wants to deceive the people, has not even started its efforts to implement their election promises,” he added.

Rama Rao also criticised the Centre for its policies, having adverse impact on the people especially the poor and wanted the BRS cadre to create awareness about them among the people. Expressing confidence that the people would see through the Congress’s tactics, Rama Rao predicted a strong mandate for BRS in the upcoming Parliamentary elections.