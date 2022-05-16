Telangana: MA&UD reforms streamline citizen services

Instant delivery of birth, death certificates and auto mutation of property transaction records reduce save citizens' time

Hyderabad: The reforms introduced by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) department in facilitating instant delivery of birth and death certificates, auto mutation of details in the records after purchase and sale of property transactions, etc., are making things convenient for users.

Ever since these reforms were introduced in March this year, users are making good use of the services. They have also helped in cutting down the time for users in obtaining the required certificates and updating the records. More importantly, these reforms have aided in reducing manual intervention and ensuring transparency.

The instant delivery of death and birth certificates was launched in 141 ULBs across the State on March 21, 2022. Under this facility, the hospitals in ULBs have been assigned login and identification to register the day-wise births and deaths. After uploading the details, a link is shared with the family members on the mobiles, facilitating them to download the certificates. So far, under the service, 4,821 birth and 433 death certificates were issued instantly.

A special mobile app has been introduced for in-charge persons working at crematoriums to register deaths that occurred at other places other than hospitals. Based on the deceased person’s Aadhaar number, details are uploaded into the system and the link is shared with the family members enabling them to download the certificates.

Since the introduction of the mobile app on March 21, details of 518 persons were uploaded into the system.

The auto mutation of property details was launched on June 16, 2021, in the State. As part of this service, soon after the purchase or sale of a property transaction is completed at the Registration office, the Property Tax Identification Number (PTIN) or Vacant Land Identification Number (VLTIN) details are updated in the municipal records. Along with the registration document, the updated certificates in the municipal records are being handed over to the owners. Accordingly, so far, 53197 PTIN details and 3,846 VLTIN details were updated automatically.

The MAUD department has launched a new initiative of assessing the property tax of a structure or open land, which hitherto was not assessed by respective ULBs on March 8.

During the sale or purchase transactions of such properties, the property tax assessment details are shared with the new owners on their mobile numbers. The assessed tax will be collected after six months.

Under this initiative, so far, the property tax assessment of 7,530 PTINs and 50538 VLTIN were completed, resulting in the generation of Rs 10.98 crore for the department.

Assessment of property tax for structures seeking permission under TS-bPASS was launched on March 15, 2022. As part of this service, when an applicant files for building permission under TS-bPASS, the property tax of the said structure is assessed and the same is shared with the applicant over his mobile phone.

The owners will have to pay the property tax after two years from the assessment. Accordingly, to date, 6312 PTINs were registered and 6580 VLTINs were uploaded under TS-bPASS, resulting in revenue generation of Rs 14.70 crores.

