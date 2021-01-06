Telangana may reopen schools after Sankranti

Offline classes to start initially for students of Class IX and X, subject to govt’s nod

Hyderabad: Schools in Telangana are likely to reopen after Sankranti if plans of the School Education Department materialise. The department has proposed to commence physical classwork from January 18.

To start with, classes will begin for students of Classes IX and X. Depending on the prevailing Covid-19 situation besides the response from students, parents and schools, the physical classwork might be extended to Classes VI to VIII. A proposal has been forwarded to the State government for approval. Residential institutions too may get permission to reopen.

However, all schools must follow Covid-19 safety norms issued by the government. “We have proposed to reopen schools for Classes IX and X from January 18. The State government will take a final decision on the reopening,” officials said.

All educational institutions across the State have been closed since March last year on account of the Covid-19 pandemic. Keeping the academic interest of students in view, most schools are now conducting online/digital classes. While private schools are holding online classes through video calling apps, including Zoom, government school students are taking digital lessons through Doordarshan and T-SAT channels.

Department sources said the SSC Public Examinations for Class X students would be held, though maybe slightly late.

“When the Central Board of Secondary Education is conducting the Board examinations, why shouldn’t we? After schools reopen, there needs to be a certain number of classes. A schedule for examinations will be announced later,” officials said.

