Telangana: MHSRB to conclude recruitment of doctors at 969 PHCs soon

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:03 AM, Sat - 12 November 22

Hyderabad: In a move aimed at ensuring quality healthcare facilities are available in all the Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in rural and urban areas in Telangana, the State government is all set to complete the recruitment of nearly 2,538 doctors and nursing staff in the coming few weeks.

The Telangana Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB) will conclude the recruitment of 969 doctors in as many PHCs in the next one week to 10 days while the State Health Department will undertake the recruitment of doctors and nursing staff for 1,569 Palle Dawa – khanas located in the districts in the next 2-3 weeks.

“Overall, we will ensure that an allopathic or Ayurvedic doctor or at least a qualified BSc nursing specialist is available for consultation at government hospitals in nearly 3,800 villages of Telangana.

The recruitment of doctors should have been completed about a month ago but was delayed due to the Munugodu bypoll,” State Health Minister Harish Rao said.

Immediately after the bypoll, the MHSRB released the merit list of doctors for recruitment at 969 Primary Health Centres in Telangana and the posting letters are likely to be is s ued in the next two weeks, the Minister said.

“At present, there are 680 Palle Dawakhanas in the State and recently Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has directed us to establish 900 additional such facilities. The recruitment of doctors for Palle Dawakhanas and PHCs will be taken up simultaneously and concluded at the earliest,” Harish Rao said.

In the last few months, nearly 200 young doctors, who were already posted in PHCs in the districts, had joined Post Graduate courses from this academic year. As a result, the State government has decided to quickly complete the process of recruitment of doctors in all the PHCs in the next ten days.