Senior officials from International Health Group meet Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:41 PM, Wed - 22 June 22

Hyderabad: Senior officials from International Health Group (IHG), the international healthcare services provider headquartered in the United Kingdom, met Health Minister, T Harish Rao on Wednesday to explore areas of collaboration in healthcare services in Telangana.

Accompanied by British Deputy High Commissioner for TS and AP, Andrew Fleming, the COO of IHG, Simon Ashworth met Harish Rao and was briefed about the ongoing works related to establishment of new medical colleges in Telangana, four super-specialty hospitals in Hyderabad and the mega-health hub at Warangal. The IHG group has so far completed 480 different healthcare projects across 55 countries.

Senior health officials including Secretary, Health, SAM Rizvi, Commissioner, Health, Family Welfare, Shwetha Mohanty, DPH, Dr G Srinivasa Rao and others were present in the meeting.

After the meeting, Andrew Fleming tweeted “Called on Harish Rao with a UK company to explore a potential area for new collaboration in the state. Positive and focused discussions with him and his team as ever. Sirs humbleness and grace as ever was remarkable and at a level so many of us can learn from”.