Telangana: More than 1 lakh devotees book Bhadradri Talambralu

The first booking was earlier made by TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar, who received the Talambralu at his office in Bus Bhavan on Monday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:58 PM, Mon - 3 April 23

Hyderabad: The initiative launched by Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) to deliver Bhadradri Sri Sitaramula Kalyanotsava ‘Talambralu’ (sacred rice grains) has received good response. So far more than one lakh devotees have booked for the Talambralu.

In the first phase, the RTC will be delivering Talambralu to 50,000 devotees. Already, the delivery process for the first phase has started from Sunday. In view of the heavy demand, RTC has also extended the booking of Talambralu till April 10. On booking, the Talambralu will be delivered to the devotees within two to three days.

The first booking was earlier made by TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar, who received the Talambralu at his office in Bus Bhavan on Monday. “There is a great interest among devotees towards Kalyanotsava Talambralu. Last year, 88,000 people had booked. This time, till date, more than one lakh devotees have already booked Talambralu facility, ” he said.

To ensure devotees receive the Talambralu on time, the TSRTC is working closely with the Endowment Department, he added.

Talambralu can be booked at all TSRTC cargo parcel counters across the State. Devotees who want to avail these services can contact TSRTC Logistics Department phone numbers on 9177683134 or 7382924900 or 9154680020.