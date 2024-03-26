Telangana Munnuru Kapu Mandali objects to raw deal to community leaders in Congress

The Congress was neglecting the community. None of the community leaders were given cabinet berth and as an eyewash measure a leader was offered whip position, he alleged.

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Munnuru Kapu Yuvaka Mandali has strongly objected to the raw deal being extended to the community leaders by the Congress in allotment of tickets to contest Lok Sabha elections, besides trying to suppress their voice.

There were over 50 lakh Munnuru Kapu voters in the State. Both BRS and BJP have accorded prominence to the community leaders in the recent Assembly elections and in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, Munnuru Kapu Yuvaka Mandali secretary SP Kranthi Kumar said in a statement.

Accusing the Congress leadership of trying to suppress the voice of leaders from the community in the party, he said the Mandali condemned the party leadership targeting the community leaders and warning them of strict action for expressing their views.