Telangana: Nagamma Cheruvu gets 22-feet high Buddha statue

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:23 PM, Wed - 8 June 22

The Buddha statue being installed in the middle of Nagamma Cheruvu in Sirpur (T) town on Wednesday. MLA Konappa is also seen.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A 22-feet high statue of Gauthama Buddha was ceremoniously installed in the presence of scores of spiritual teachers at the centre of Nagamma Cheruvu, an irrigation tank in Sirpur (T) town on Wednesday.

The statue chiselled out of a black stone in Allagadda of Kurnool was sponsored by Sirpur (T) MLA Koneru Konappa. MLC Dande Vittal and Konappa were the chief guests of the event. Incidentally, it was the maiden statue of Buddha to have been installed in the district. A large crane was used for installing the statue.

Speaking on the occasion, Konappa said that he would strive hard to convert the tank into a tourist spot in the future. He recalled that he realised a promise made in the past by sponsoring the statue. He stated that steps were being taken to grow Sirpur (T) town and to better basic amenities. He added that Buddha was a symbol of peace. The MLA said that road and bridge infrastructure, hospitals and schools were improved in the past 10 years. He recalled that special coaching was given to aspirants for teacher and police jobs. He informed that a daily-poor feeding centre was being operated in Kaghaznagar to thank the public for electing him thrice as legislator of Sirpur (T) Assembly constituency.

Vittal was all praise for Konappa for erecting the statue in the heart of Sirpur (T) town. He said that the MLA was organising a slew of social service activities, besides developing the constituency on many fronts. He opined that Konappa set an example to his counterparts in serving electors. He added that many legislators were drawing inspiration from Konappa. A large number of followers of Buddhism made a beeline to the tank to witness the ceremony. Hundreds of activists of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) belonging to Sirpur (T), Dahegaon, Bejjur, Koutala, Kaghaznagar and Chintalamanepalli mandals attended the event. Earlier, a procession was taken out from Kaghaznagar to Sirpur (T) town, carrying the statue.

Zilla Parishad vice-chairperson Koneru Krishna Rao, Agriculture Market Committee chairman Kasam Srinivas, Koneru Charitable Trust chairman Koneru Vamshi, Sirpur (T)TRS leader Keazer Hussain DSP A Karunakar, Inspectors Nagaraju and Budde Swamy, Sub-Inspector M Ravi Kumar were present.