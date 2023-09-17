Telangana National Integration Day celebrated in erstwhile Warangal

Errabelli praised Telangana's remarkable development over the past 60 years and called for vigilance against disruptive forces that seek to distort history and sow religious discord

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:06 PM, Sun - 17 September 23

West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar at the Integration Day celebrations in Hanamkonda on Sunday.

Warangal: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister E Dayakar Rao underscored the importance of national integration highlighting the unity of people from diverse cultures and backgrounds. He praised Telangana‘s remarkable development over the past 60 years and called for vigilance against disruptive forces that seek to distort history and sow religious discord.

He has unfurled the national flag during the Telangana National Integration Day celebrations held in Jangaon on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, he emphasized the significance of national unity and highlighted the ongoing development initiatives in the state in general and the district in particular. The minister also shed light on the historical importance of September 17.

The Minister also handed over awards to the recipients of the Swachh Survekshan Survey-2023 district-level awards. Meanwhile, the integration day was celebrated across the erstwhile Warangal district.

Warangal West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar unfurled the national flag in celebration of National Integration Day at the Police Parade Grounds in Hanamkonda. Police Commissioner AV Ranganath, District Collector Sikta Patnaik, Additional Collector Ch Mahenderji, Trainee Collector Shudda Shukla, and others participated.

Also Read CM announces engineering college for Mahabubnagar