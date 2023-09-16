CM announces engineering college for Mahabubnagar

He also assured the local MLA to consider his plea for funds to construct lift schemes at Jildartippa and Malleswaram and Bacharam high level canal.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:50 PM, Sat - 16 September 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday sanctioned of Rs.25 crore from the Chief Minister’s Special Funds for the development of Kollapur assembly constituency.

Addressing a public meeting after launching the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme at Narlapur, he announced the sanction of an engineering college at Mahabubnagar town and a polytechnic college at Kollapur.

Works for widening and lining of the Yellow branch canal would also be taken up.

He also announced Rs.15 lakh to each Gram Panchayat in Kollapur constituency for their development. He said every assembly constituency in the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district would get 1000 houses additionally.