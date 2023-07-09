Telangana: NCC Naval cadets visit Buddhavanam

A group of 85 NCC Naval Cadet trainees visited Buddhavanam, Nagarjuna Sagar on Sunday
Buddhavanam Project Special Officer Mallepalli Laxmaiah in a statement said after participating in a one-day Naval training camp at Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir organised jointly by the NCC Directorates of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, they had visited Buddhavanam.
The trainees were briefed on the various segments of the Buddhavanam heritage theme park and contemplated meditation inside the Mahastupa after which they lauded the art and sculptures of the project, he added.