Buddhavanam will turn as international Buddhist tourist destination: TSTDC Chairman

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:05 PM, Mon - 3 July 23

Nalgonda: Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Gellu Srinivas Yadav on Monday exuded confidence that Buddhist heritage theme park Buddhavanam developed by state government at Nagarjunasagar would become an international Buddhist tourist destination with its unique attractions. Speaking at the Ashada Purnima -Dharma Chakra Day celebrations organized by Buddhavanam project at Nagarjunasagar, he assured all the support to Buddhavanam to make it a standalone buddhist tourist destination.

He pointed out that Buddhist monks from different countries visited Buddhavanam and expressed wonder on construction of Buddhavanam.

Principal Secretary to Tourism Sandeep Kumar Sultania said some more segments would be developed thematically in Buddhavanam with focus on international standards. He felicitated founder of Bodhisatva YouTube channel Bhagavan Kamble for exploring 500 Buddhist sites and promoting Buddhist culture and heritage. Prof.C.Upendar Rao of Jawaharlal Nehru University (Delhi) spoke on the relationship between Pali and Telugu language. Telangana Grandhalsya Parishath Chairman A. Sridhar Vice Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi University Prof. Gopala Reddy and Special Officer, Buddhavanam M Laxmaiah attended the celebrations.