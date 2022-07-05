Udaipur murder: NIA detains man from Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A National Investigation Agency team has reportedly picked up one person from Santosh Nagar area of the old city for questioning in connection with his alleged links with the suspects in the murder of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal.

A team of NIA is learned to have reached a locality near Lucky Hotel here in the early hours of Tuesday on information that a man, reportedly from Bihar and who was connected to the suspects in the Kanhaiya Lal murder, was staying there. The tailor was killed by two persons for allegedly supporting former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. Two more of their associates were arrested by the police later.

“As per our knowledge, the NIA team had some information about one person connected to the Udaipur case and was searching for him. We have not been not intimated about his arrest or detention so far,” a senior official from the Hyderabad City Police said.

Though there is no official confirmation about the detention of the man from the NIA either, local sources said that since last evening, some plainclothes policemen conducted a recce in the area and appeared to be searching for a person.