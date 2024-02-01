Lakshmi Parvati calls Revanth Reddy ‘politically immature’; praises KCR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 February 2024, 06:58 PM

Suryapet: Andhra Pradesh Telugu Academy chairperson N Lakshmi Parvati on Thursday said the people of Telangana would face difficulties during the rule of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, whom she called ‘politically immature’ and ‘inexperienced’.

Speaking to the media after visiting the Nadigudem Fort here, she said Chief Ministers in Congress-ruled States would not be able to take decisions on their own and would have to depend on the party high command at New Delhi. She praised former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao saying Telangana had witnessed development on all fronts during his rule. The policies of the KCR government, including investment support to farmers, had turned out to be role models for the entire country, she said.

Appreciating the restoration of irrigation tanks under Mission Kakatiya and drinking water supply under Mission Bhagiratha by the BRS regime, she exuded confidence that YSRCP would retain power in Andhra Pradesh. She also said N Chandrababu Naidu would be taught a lesson by the people of Andhra in the coming elections.