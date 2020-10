MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar tweeted “This is final extension and please avail the opportunity to clear off dues”

By | Published: 11:31 pm

Hyderabad: The One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme for pending arrears of Property Tax and water bills has been extended by 15 days till November 15.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar tweeted “This is final extension and please avail the opportunity to clear off dues”.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .