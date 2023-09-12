Nizamiah Observatory to get a facelift

Haseeb Ahmed Mohammed, a historian who has been rallying for the restoration for quite some time now, says that when done it would serve as a knowledge centre for astronomers all over the world.

Hyderabad: City’s noted Nizamiah Observatory will soon regain its past glory, as the State government plans to restore the historical structure at a cost of Rs. 2.3 crore. Secretary for Urban Infrastructure and Development Arvind Kumar visited the site and revealed the plans to restore both the structure and telescopes, in a tweet on Tuesday.

Built in 1907, the observatory located in Ameerpet was one of the first of its kind in the region. It was founded by Nawab Zafar Yar Jung Bahadur, a nobleman in the Nizam era who was also the defence minister for the Sixth Nizam Mir Mahboob Ali Khan.

“This observatory is very underrated. You’d be surprised to know that observations made from here were accurate for around 99 per cent. The telescopes are huge, 46 inches and it was functional till the 1960s,” he informs.

According to him, the observatory played a vital role in taking multiple preventive steps that helped the then-rulers be better prepared for the Musi floods.

“The most difficult task for the authorities would be to find skilled technicians who can restore these telescopes. This is old technology and these instruments are rare,” he adds.

The dome-shaped structure is home to two telescopes, with the ground floor acting as the base and the first floor as the observatory.

