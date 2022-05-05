Telangana: Over 1.4 lakh students to appear for VTG CET 2022

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:54 PM, Thu - 5 May 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: A total of 1,47,924 including 77,723 boys and 70,201 girls are expected to appear for the VTG Common Entrance Test (CET) 2022 which is scheduled to be conducted in 415 centres across the State on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

The VTG CET 2022 is held for admissions into Class V in Social, Tribal, BC and General Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Societies.

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the entrance test and students were advised to follow Covid-19 safety protocols and compulsorily wear face masks, according to a press release.

Parents/guardians of the applicants were instructed to download the hall tickets in advance and verify the details of their children. They were also advised to visit the centre a day in advance to avoid confusion with regards to the location of the centre.

Contact numbers of the officer concerned of the designated centre have been printed on the hall ticket and they can be contacted for any exam related queries. Hall tickets can be downloaded from any of the websites https://tgcet.cgg.gov.in/ ; https://www.tswreis.ac.in/; https://www.tgtwgurukulam.telangana.gov.in/; http://www.mjptbcwreis.telangana.gov.in/.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .