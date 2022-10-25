Telangana: Over 15k engineering seats vacant, classes from Nov 1 or 2

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 final phase engineering seats allotment was released on Tuesday with 15,447 seats remaining vacant.

A total of 79,346 engineering seats were available in 177 engineering colleges and 63,899 were allotted.

In the case of BPharmacy admissions for the MPC candidates, 1.05 per cent seats were allotted out of 3,409 available seats in 115 pharmacy colleges. While there were 616 seats in the PharmD course in 56 pharmacy colleges, 592 were vacant.

As many as 2,393 candidates did not get a seat as they exercised limited web options. One university college and 27 private colleges recorded 100 per cent seat allotment.

Those students who received seat allotment have to self-report online and pay the tuition fee on the website https://tseamcet.nic.in/ on or before October 28. The provisional allotted seat automatically stands cancelled, if candidates fail to self-report online or pay the tuition fee before the deadline.

Engineering classes for the first year first semester will commence from November 1 or 2.