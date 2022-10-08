| Telangana First Year Engineering Classes To Commence From First Week Of November

Telangana: First-year engineering classes to commence from first week of November

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:07 PM, Sat - 8 October 22

(Representational Image) Classes for undergraduate first year first semester engineering courses for the academic year 2022-23 is likely to commence in the first week of November.

Hyderabad: Classes for undergraduate first year first semester engineering courses for the academic year 2022-23 is likely to commence in the first week of November.

Earlier, it was supposed to begin in the last week of October. Following postponement of second and final phases of web counselling due to delay in fixing the fee for the engineering courses, the commencement of first semester classes has been pushed to the first week of November.

Meanwhile, registration, payment of processing fee and slot booking to take part in the second phase of web counselling is on October 11 and 12. Verification of certificates for candidates who already booked slots is on October 12 and web options can be exercised on October 12 and 13.

Candidates were urged to exercise as many options as possible so as to get a seat in a better course and college. Candidates who receive seat allotment order must pay tuition fee and self-report online between October 16 and 18.

During the first phase of admission counselling, 60,208 engineering seats were allotted in 176 colleges of which over 43,000 seats were confirmed by students.

For more details, visit the website https://tseamcet.nic.in/.