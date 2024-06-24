Girl attempts suicide

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 June 2024, 10:05 PM

Hyderabad: An engineering first year student attempted suicide by jumping from the bridge at Ghatkesar railway station on Monday. The girl B Nagamani, (18) is pursuing her engineering first year course from a college at Ghatkesar and staying at a private hostel.

On Monday morning, the girl went to the Ghatkesar railway station and jumped from the bridge. On noticing it some people rushed her to a local hospital from where she was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for treatment. The Ghatkesar police registered a case and trying to ascertain the reasons that forced the girl to resort to the extreme step.

Twenty persons arrested

Hyderabad Twenty persons were arrested by the Hyderabad police in connection with two violent crimes including a murder reported at Shahalibanda and Kalapather on Tuesday night. Another 11 persons are absconding. Briefing the media, DCP (south) Sneha Mehra, said the murder of Faqruddin alias Rafeeq was a fall out of a monitory dispute over Rs. 9,000 between Sohail and Mazher.

“The quarrel soon escalated and two groups gathered at the spot. During the brawl Wajid and another person Qadeer who came there were stabbed by the prime suspect Asad, Hussain and his associates. When Syed Faqruddin, who was passing by the road, was stopped and fatally stabbed with daggers leading to his death,” said the official.

Soon after the murder, a few gang members headed to a nearby area where they threatened two persons Ashwaq alias Chota and Jaffer with knives. In retaliation, Chota and his associates attacked Mohd Pasha, elder brother of Hussain leading to severe injuries.

The gang also damaged the house of another person Rukmudduin by pelting stones. The police arrested 12 persons in the murder case while in the other case pertaining to attack on Mohammad Pasha, the police arrested eight persons. All of them were produced before the court and remanded.