Telangana: Parent Teacher Meetings must in govt and local body schools every month

Hyderabad: In a move to improve the learning levels of students and for development of the school, all the government and local body schools have been instructed to conduct the Parent Teacher Meetings (PTMs) every month from this academic year i.e., 2022-23.

The move by the Directorate of School Education comes following a detailed discussion held during a review meeting conducted with District Educational officers (DEOs) last month with regards to conduct of the PTMs in government and local body schools so as to interact with parents and improve learning levels of school children.

According to the proceedings recently issued by the Directorate, all the government and local body schools have to conduct PTMs on the third Saturday of every month. If the third Saturday happens to be a holiday, the schools are instructed to hold the meeting on the fourth Saturday of the month.

At present, only elected parents i.e., three parents from each class are involved in School Management Committee (SMC) meetings that are held bi-monthly to discuss about various issues with the school head and staff on children enrolment, attendance, dropouts, performance and other school development activities. Majority of parents are not involved in school affairs, though they are the key stakeholders in the school system.

In order to widen the representation of parents besides hear each and every voice of parents for the wellbeing of the School, the PTMs have been made mandatory in the government and local body schools every month.

During such meetings, the teachers have been asked to appraise the academic programme besides achievements of each child and the respective class in a one on one meeting with parents. The schools have also been asked to involve parents as key stakeholders in school developmental activities besides for academic growth of students.

All DEOs have been instructed to issue necessary instructions to the HMs of all government and local body schools for conduct of PTMs.