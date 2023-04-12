Telangana: Passport Seva Kendras to function on April 14

Messages will also be sent to the applicants to this effect, D.Balaiah, Regional Passport Office, Hyderabad said in a statement

Hyderabad: The Regional Passport Office (RPO) said five Passport Seva Kendras (PSK) across the State, will be functioning on April 14. Earlier, the passport services were cancelled in view of Ambedkar Jayanti on the day.

In view to avoid inconvenience being caused to the applicants, it has been decided to keep five PSKs i.e, Ameerpet, Begumpet, Toli Chowk, Karimnagar and Nizamabad. Messages will also be sent to the applicants to this effect, D.Balaiah, Regional Passport Office, Hyderabad said in a statement.

In some instances where the applicants have represented to the RPO, their appointments were rescheduled to other dates. Such applicants have the option of attending on either of the appointment dates.

Applicants are advised to check their appointment status on www.passportindia.gov.in or SMS received on their registered mobile phones.

In view of the traffic restrictions placed in the city on Friday on the account of inauguration of Dr.B.R.Ambedkar statue, applicants were advised to plan their travel accordingly.

