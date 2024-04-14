Vibrant Expressions: A canvas of voices at Tank Bund

Curated by art historian Vignesh G and multidisciplinary artist Harsha Vardhan Durugadda, the second edition of ‘Possible Futures’ showcased a collection of performance artworks by 12 artists.

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 14 April 2024, 11:00 PM

Hyderabad: The bustling Tank Bund stretch brimmed with creativity on Sunday as city artists convened to present a performance art, using their bodies as a canvas for expression.

Curated by art historian Vignesh G and multidisciplinary artist Harsha Vardhan Durugadda, the second edition of ‘Possible Futures’ showcased a collection of performance artworks by 12 artists.

The performances explored a wide range of themes, including oppression of marginalized groups, gender disparity, awareness about the LGBTQIA community, among others.

“People here are not very familiar with performance art. We aim to challenge the traditional perception of art confined within white walls and make art more accessible to the general public,” said Vignesh G. Tank Bund provided a scenic backdrop for the event, which coincides with Ambedkar Jayanti, he added.

Madhukar Mucharla, a Dalit artist, addressed societal discrimination by challenging the stigma surrounding leather. Wearing a garland of sandals, he led a march from the Ambedkar statue to the Buddha statue, drumming as he went and then seated himself on a lotus, challenging societal norms that deem leather impure and lotus pure. “Leather has long been stigmatized as impure and associated with untouchability.

As someone from a family involved in leather work, I proudly embrace my occupation as part of my identity,” he affirmed. Visual artist Mariraj Rajasekaran, who kicked off the day’s performances on the foot-over bridge near the NTR Gardens, depicted the current political landscape.

He symbolized the monopolistic and saffron nature of politics by having volunteers place handprints of yellow and white colours, which eventually blended into orange.

Artist Manjari Goteti unveiled a concept she has been working on for over a year, focusing on issues related to same-sex marriage and societal attitudes towards homosexuality. Swathi Bheemani, dressed as a bride, addressed the prevalent dowry system in the country, Harsha embodied the role of Vikatakavi, the satirical poet Tenali Rama, delving into poignant themes of water conservation with his performance.

“It’s my first time in India, and I’m truly impressed with what’s happening,” remarked Leena Roberts, who was visiting the city from London. The other artists who performed at the event include Aman Preet, Bhanu Shrivastav, Basawaraj, Manasa, Mariraj Rajasekara, Sai Karnekota, Suresh Banda, and Swathi Bheemani.