Telangana: Pay hike for class-4 govt hospital staff

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:19 PM, Mon - 22 August 22

Hyderabad: To ensure the government hospital staff involved in maintaining sanitation, security and pest control services receive a substantial raise in their monthly income, the State government has made it mandatory for third party agencies to pay a minimum of Rs 15,600 towards monthly salary to each employee.

Following feedback that certain private agencies were not paying class four employees to the full extent, the State government a few days ago released Integrated Hospital Facility Management Services (IHFMS) payment guidelines to ensure class four employees are paid a minimum of Rs.15,600 every month. Till last year, the monthly salary for such workers in government hospitals was Rs. 9,000.

A few weeks ago, the State government had launched the new sanitation policy (IHFMS) in all government healthcare facilities including hospitals, nursing colleges, nursing schools and hostels that entailed enhancement of monthly maintenance of a bed from Rs. 5,000 to Rs 7,500.

The superintendents/ principals of the institutions should make sure that the wages are paid as prescribed in the guidelines by the private agency. They also have to ensure that a minimum of 45 persons are employed for 100 beds and daily attendance is captured through a biometric system.

Based on the new guidelines, the monthly salary of Rs. 15,600 monthly will cover PF and ESI and the take home salary for each employee will be Rs. 12,093, as against earlier Rs. 7,000.

‘After deduction of salary component, the remaining amount should be used for procurement of reagents and consumables. For instance, for a 100-bedded hospital, the total amount sanction per month is Rs. 7,50,000 i.e. Rs. 7,500 per bed. The amount payable to minimum of 45 workers is Rs. 7,02,000 and the remaining amount of Rs 48,000 must be utilised to procure reagents and consumables,” the guidelines said.