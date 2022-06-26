Telangana PHCs get quality certification from MOHFW

Hyderabad: The union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) has granted National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) certification for over 13 primary health centres and re-certified three hospitals in Telangana for extending quality healthcare services.

Health Minister, T Harish Rao congratulated the healthcare workers for maintaining quality in government facilities. “The NQAS certification reflects quality healthcare facilities available for poor in government hospitals in Telangana. In an endorsement to thriving healthcare, under leadership of Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao, as many as 13 healthcare facilities from Telangana have been awarded NQAS certification and three hospitals got recertification,” he said.

Telangana stands fourth in the country as 143 health facilities get NQAS certification for maintaining high quality standards.

The facilities that received NQAS certification include PHC Manakondur, Karimnagar, Area Hospital, Nirmal, PHC Jharsangam, Sangareddy, PHC Raikode, Sangareddy, UPHC Pochmmakunta, Hanumakonda, UPHC Mothewada, Jagtial, PHC Shivampet, Medak, UPHC Khurshidnagar, Adilabad, PHC Srirampur, Peddapally, UPHC Srinivasa Nagar Khammam, PHC Challur Karimnagar, PHC Thipparthy, Nalgonda, PHC Dummugudem, Bhadradri Kothagudem, PHC Gangadhara, Karimnagar, PHC Soan, Nirmal and UPHC Mothaz khana, Karimnagar.