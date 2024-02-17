Sniffer dog passes away in Sangareddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 February 2024, 09:04 PM

Sangareddy: Sangareddy Police bid adieu to sniffer dog Remo, a member of the Sangareddy district Police dog squad. Remo, who taken ill, died while undergoing treatment at the Police headquarters on Saturday.

The Labrador Retriever breed Remo, born on February 10, 2018, had served the district Police for six years. Sangareddy SP Chennuri Rupesh offered homage to the departed canine and saluted recalling its services to the department.