Telangana police gets award for best IT initiative in India

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:21 PM, Thu - 1 September 22

Hyderabad: Cycaps, a customized in-house tool developed by the Telangana Intelligence department got recognition as the best IT initiative in crime prevention and detection for PAN India roll out during National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) hackathon-2022.

Twenty-four States have already joined the platform for exchanging cyber crime and criminal information and for performing data analysis for identifying offenders and establishing crime and criminals’ links across the States.

Several States appreciated Telangana police for developing in-house facility, which is yielding good results.

Using Cycaps tool, around 43,000 inter-State crime links were established against 650 offenders arrested in 238 cases across the country and information shared to the States concerned, according to the press release.

The award was received from the Special Secretary Swagat Das on Wednesday for getting first place in the country.