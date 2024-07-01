Siddipet: Harish cautions hospital staff on seasonal diseases

By T.Karnakar Reddy Updated On - 1 July 2024, 07:48 PM

Former Minister T Harish Rao is talking to hospital staff at Chinnakodur in Siddipet district on Monday.

Siddipet: Former Minister T Harish Rao, who inspected the primary health centre (PHC) in Chinnakodur on Monday, asked the staff to stay alert and check the spread of seasonal diseases.

Interacting with the staff, he enquired about the medicine stock and services offered at the diagnostic centre. He also enquired about the number of outpatients coming to the hospital and the number of dengue and malaria cases reported at the PHC.

Later, he participated in the last general body meeting of Mandal Praja Parishad, the tenure of which is coming to an end this month, of Chinnakodur.

Talking about the various development works undertaken during the past five years in the mandal, he said they were lucky as the area got Godavari water during this period.

Rao said they could change the face of the village during these five years by building CC roads, Palle Prakruthi Vanams, Vaikunta Dhamams and open gyms.

The former Minister wished all the MPTCs that they would win again in the coming elections to carry out more work in their respective villages. He said the coordination between MPTCs and Sarpanches helped the progress of the villages.