| Telangana Police Search For Missing Woman And Her Two Children

Woman along with her two daughtes goes missing in Sangareddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:46 PM, Sat - 22 July 23

Sangareddy: Police have launched an intensive search operation to locate a woman and her two children, who were reported missing from their home in jeerlapally village of Jharasangam mandal from yesterday.

Police said Meenakshi (30) and her two daughters Nandini (10) and Jhanavi (7) were missing from their home.

When Meenakshi’s husband Shiva Kumar came home on July 20 evening, he could not find his wife and daughters.

When they could not be reached, Shiva Kumar developed suspicion and called all her relatives and friends. Finally, he had lodged a complaint in Jharasangam Police Station. The investigation is on.