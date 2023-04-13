Telangana: Polytechnic student drowns in agricultural well in Karimnagar

A polytechnic student, Neelapu Balaraju (18), drowned in an agricultural well near Ramakrishna Colony of Thimmapur in Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:49 PM, Thu - 13 April 23

Representational Image.

Karimnagar: A polytechnic student, Neelapu Balaraju (18), drowned in an agricultural well near Ramakrishna Colony of Thimmapur mandal on Thursday.

Hailing from Peddapalli district, Balaraju was a polytechnic second year student in Jyothishmathi engineering college in Thimmapur. On Thursday, Balaraju, along with 20 other students went to an agricultural well near the Sammakka-Sarakka Jatara site near Ramakrishna colony to have a swim. Balaraju, who first jumped into the well, however he did not know swimming and drowned.

The other students informed the LMD police, who rushed to the spot and retrieved the body from the well. A case has been registered.