Hyderabad: 12-year-old boy undergoes kidney transplant at NIMS

Urology team at NIMS has given a new lease of life to a 12-year-old-boy who was suffering from end-stage kidney disease with a paediatric living related kidney transplant surgery

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:59 PM, Thu - 13 April 23

Hyderabad: The urology team at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) has given a new lease of life to a 12-year-old-boy who was suffering from end-stage kidney disease with a paediatric living related kidney transplant surgery.

Hailing from Mahabubnagar, the child hails from a poor background with his father working as a daily wager while mother, who donated her kidney for him, is a housewife.

The boy was suffering from a congenital problem called Bilateral Vesicoureteric Reflux associated Uropathy and was diagnosed with kidney failure and since then had been on dialysis. Planning staged procedures, the urology team performed laparoscopic left Nephroureterctomy, a surgery to remove left kidney and its ureter, in the first stage followed by further optimization and right nephroureterectomy and live related renal transplant in the same sitting as a second stage.

Professor and Head of Urology, Dr. Rahul Devraj, who led the surgery, said the boy is one of the youngest to undergo a transplant surgery at a government hospital. The transplant surgeries were performed free of cost under Telangana Aarogyasri scheme.

Post transplant, the boy has recovered well and the renal functions have normalized with serum creatinine dropping from 7 to 0.4, Dr Devraj said, adding that the mother who has donated the kidney is also doing well.

The team of urologists included Prof Dr. Ram Reddy, Dr. Vidyasagar, Dr. Ramachandraiah, Dr. Charan, Dr. Dheeraj, Dr. Vinay, Dr. Sunil, Dr. Arun, Dr. Vishnu, Dr. Harsha, Dr. Janaki, Dr. Pavan, Dr. Suraj, Dr. Poovarasan, Dr. Anant and Dr. Shahrukh with the support of anaesthesiology team comprising Dr. Nirmala, Dr. Indira, Dr. Kiran and Dr. Shibani, and support of nephrologists Dr. Swarnalatha, Dr. Gangadhar and Dr. Bhushan Raju.

Health Minister, T Harish Rao and NIMS Director, Dr Bheerappa congratulated the team for taking-up the surgery.