Telangana: Pomp and gaiety mark celestial wedding of Komuravelly Mallanna

The celestial wedding of the presiding deity also kicked off the annual jatara, which will go on for three months until April 7

Minister Konda Surekha is participating in Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple Kayalanam on Sunday.

Siddipet: Pomp and gaiety marked the celestial wedding of Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy with his consorts Medala Devi and Kethamma Devi. The wedding was performed on a grand note following the temple traditions on Sunday morning. The celestial wedding of the presiding deity also kicked off the annual jatara, which will go on for three months until April 7.

Accompanied by Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnama Prabhakar, Endowments Minister Konda Surekha presented silk vastrams to the presiding deities on behalf of the State government. Devotees from across the State and neighbouring States witnessed the Kalyanam. Temple priests performed various rituals before the wedding, performed at 10.45 am, beginning from 5 am. The rituals included Baliharanam. While the Rathotsavam (procession of bullock carts around the hillock) will be performed around the hillock, several other rituals will be performed on Monday morning.

Every Sunday until April 4, the temple attracts a huge number of devotees because the Sundays are observed as Patnam Varam when the devotees draw a unique painting (Patnam) on the premises of the temple.

The Siddipet police have provided security for the smooth conduction of annual fete while the district administration and temple authorities have made arrangements to ensure devotees have a hassle-free darshan.

Collector Prasanth Jeevan Patil, former Minister Ch Malla Reddy, Jangaon MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and others were also present on Sunday.