Karimnagar gets first ‘Water Plus’ city award after Hyderabad

Hyderabad and Karimnagar cities were selected for the award from Telangana.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:39 PM, Sat - 6 January 24

Karimnagar: The Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar has earned the first Water Plus city certification after Hyderabad under the Swachch Survekshan 2023 awards declared on Friday. While 15 cities were selected under water plus category across the country, seven were from South India. Hyderabad and Karimnagar cities were selected for the award from Telangana.

Disclosing this to reporters here on Saturday, Mayor Y Sunil Rao expressed happiness for getting water plus certifications for MCK. Attributing certification to the team work of MCK and sanitation staff, he congratulated them. It was materialized because of top priority given to sanitation and cleanliness.

According to the criteria, dirty water should not go into any river or drain. 30 percent of the city’s sewer water has to be recycled and reused. Public toilets must be connected to sewer lines and must be cleaned.

The MCK had ensured 100 percent construction of toilets and all the public toilets are connected with sewerage treatment plants. The STP was treating the sewage water and recycling the water for Haritha Haram plantation and construction sites.

Informing that they have banned manual cleaning of manholes, he said that they secured the necessary machinery to clean the drains. They were constantly monitoring the cleaning of septic tanks by coordinating with 14 septic tank vehicles.