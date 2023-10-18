Telangana: Posters against Rahul Gandhi surface in Mulugu

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:49 PM, Wed - 18 October 23

Mulugu: Posters denouncing Rahul Gandhi‘s visit to the Mulugu constituency have appeared, featuring the Congress leader’s image and questioning the purpose of his visit in the light of his previous silence on several important local issues.

Rahul Gandhi, who had previously refrained from addressing Mulugu district’s concerns, is now seeking the support of the constituents. Critics point out that he has never raised matters such as the establishment of a Tribal University or the allocation of development funds for the renowned Ramappa temple in Parliament. Additionally, he is accused of never acknowledging the national significance of Medaram Sammakka Sarakka Jatara, a major tribal fair held in the district.

The appearance of these posters, which bear the caption “He’s running for votes now,” reflects the growing dissatisfaction with the Congress party’s conduct in the area. Local residents are reportedly displaying the posters to voice their frustration and discontent.

The posters also raise questions about the motivations behind Rahul Gandhi’s visit, asking, “Do we need vote hunters?” This slogan encapsulates the sentiment of many locals who feel that neither local MLA Seetakka nor Rahul Gandhi have shown genuine concern for the people of Mulugu.