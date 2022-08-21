Telangana: Protests erupt in Munugode hours before arrival of Amit Shah

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:21 PM, Sun - 21 August 22

In a novel way, the Congress members staging demonstration at Munugode protesting the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday.

Nalgonda: Hours before arrival of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to the public meeting, protests and demonstrations were staged across Munugode Assembly constituency opposing his visit.

Multiple flexi banners on the price hike of LPG cylinder sprang up at major junctions of Munugode leading to tension in the town. The banners suspected to have been put up by unidentified persons opposing the Union Home Minister’s visit, kept the police on tenterhooks.

The Congress party members also staged a protest by dressing up like LPG cylinder, Petrol pump and milk packet to highlight the price hike. Taking a dig at the BJP, the text on the costumes dared the people to purchase them. The Congress members also raised slogans against Amit Shah for imposing GST on milk products and hike on petroleum products.

Receiving the complaint from the local BJP leaders, the police removed the flexi banners at Munugode.

The BJP flexi banners setup for public meeting were torn down by unidentified persons at Mall village in the district.