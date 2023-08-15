Himachal: 440 people rescued from flood-hit Kangra, sent to relief camps

By ANI Published Date - 10:45 PM, Tue - 15 August 23

Kangra: 440 people were rescued from the flood-affected areas of Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh with the help of army helicopter on Tuesday, the District Public Relations Officer (DPRO) informed.

Those rescued were sent to different relief camps. Medical camps have also been established in the district, the DPRO said adding that more water will be released from Pong Dam on Tuesday night which will affect about 17 villages of the region.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh recorded the highest rainfall, across the country, in a span of 24 hours on Monday morning with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data showing that it received 42.00 cm of rain during the period.

According to IMD, Rishikesh is followed by Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra which received 27.00 cm of rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Taking to social media X, formerly known as Twitter, IMD said, “In the last 24 hours, intense rainfall has drenched various parts of India. Rishikesh in Uttarakhand takes the lead with a whopping 42.00 cm of rain, followed by Kangra, Himachal Pradesh at 27.00 cm. Stay safe and stay informed!” Due to heavy rains in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh for a few days, normal life has been disrupted in both states.

The IMD on Sunday predicted moderate rainfall in thirteen districts and heavy rainfall at several places in Himachal Pradesh for the next twenty-four hours.