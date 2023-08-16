CM KCR’s Medak visit postponed to August 23 in view of rains

India Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert to Medak, predicting heavy rains on August 18, 19 and 20

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:11 PM, Wed - 16 August 23

Medak: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao‘s visit to Medak slated for August 19 has been postponed to August 23 in the wake of the India Meteorological Department issuing a yellow alert to Medak, predicting heavy rains on August 18, 19 and 20.

In a statement here on Wednesday, Collector Rajarshi Shah said the scheduled programmes would instead be held on August 23. The Chief Minister was slated inaugurate the Integrated District Offices Complex (IDOC), the Superintendent of Police’s office and the BRS District party office in Medak town.

