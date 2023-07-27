Telangana Rains: IAF choppers from Hakimpet join relief efforts

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:24 PM, Thu - 27 July 23

Hyderabad: Two Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters from the Air Force Station Hakimpet, Hyderabad played a crucial role in the State’s efforts to extend relief to flood-hit areas in Bhupalpally district on Thursday.

The choppers, which took off from the Hakimpet Air Force Station, rescued six people stranded atop an earthmover in the flood-hit Nainpaka village in Bhupalpally.

According to an official release from the Defence unit here, the Air Force Station Hakimpet under the Training Command was always known to be at the forefront to undertake challenging missions to support the civil administration towards saving the precious lives of fellow citizens.

