Telangana: Red alert issued for eastern districts on Tuesday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:49 PM, Mon - 11 July 22

Hyderabad: After the Northern districts of Telangana that were battered by heavy rains, the Met department has now issued a red alert for heavy rains in the eastern districts including Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Jangaon and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri.

The met department in its Monday evening bulletin said heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rains are likely to occur at isolated places in Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Jangaon, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts on Tuesday.

An orange alert of heavy to very heavy rain for Mancherial, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Siddipet, Ranga Reddy, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahbubnagar, Narayanpet , Warangal rural and Warangal urban districts was issued.