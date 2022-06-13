Telangana registers 126 new Covid infections on Monday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:09 PM, Mon - 13 June 22

Hyderabad: Telangana on Monday reported 126 new Covid infections out of which 75 were reported from areas under GHMC. A total of 49 individuals have recovered on Monday while the number of active case has reached 1116, the Covid health bulletin of Telangana, said.

The health department conducted 13,015 Covid tests on Monday out of which results of 442 samples were awaited.

With no fatalities getting reported, the total number deaths due to Covid-19 has remained at 4,111 while the cumulative number of Covid infections on Monday reached 7,94,584 while the cumulative number of Covid patients who have so far recovered in Telangana include 7,89,357.