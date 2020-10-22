Telangana remembers ‘fighter for the downtrodden’

The Chief Minister recalled his association with Nayani Narsimha Reddy during the Telangana separate statehood movement and in the State government.

By | Published: 11:52 pm

Hyderabad: Governor, Chief Minister and the entire State Cabinet remembered the role played by State’s first Home Minister Nayani Narsimha Reddy during the fight for statehood and after. He was described as a fighter and a down-to-earth person who always fought for the welfare of the downtrodden and the working class.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in his message expressed shock over the death of the former Minister. The Chief Minister recalled his association with Nayani Narsimha Reddy during the Telangana separate statehood movement and in the State government. He conveyed his condolences to members of the bereaved family. He instructed the Chief Secretary to arrange for the last rites of the departed leader with official honours.

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan in her tweet recalled Nayani’s services to the State as Home Minister and described him as a leader who fought for the betterment of the State till his last breath. “Telangana lost a great leader,” she said.

Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao said, “I have fond memories with him from agitation days, to doing rounds of railway court to election campaigns and working together as ministers. We will miss you Narsanna. You have been a fighter for the downtrodden all your life. I pray your soul rests in peace,” he tweeted.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao remembered Nayani’s role during separate statehood agitation. Former MP and MLC K Kavitha expressing grief over the death of the mass leader said that Nayani was always partial towards the working class. “He fought for statehood and for the welfare of labour. I pray that his soul rests in peace,” she said offering condolences to his family members.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy described Nayani as a tall trade union and former Janata Party leader who also served as Telangana’s first Home Minister. “He influenced the Telangana movement with his astuteness in leading masses. His demise is an unfathomable loss to the State, my condolences to the family,” he said.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy in his message expressed grief over the demise of Nayani, and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family. Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya in his condolence message remembered the sacrifices made by Nayani during the agitation against imposition of Emergency in the country.

State Planning Board Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar recalled Nayani’s association with great Socialist leader George Fernandez. After offering floral tributes to the mortal remains of Nayani at Minister’s quarters he said that Nayani always fought for the downtrodden.

Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Ch Malla Reddy, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, G Jagadish Reddy, P Ajay Kumar, Satyavathi Rathod, Indrakaran Reddy, Koppula Eshwar, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Srinivas Goud, former Minister and MLC Kadiam Srihari, Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy, Media Academy Chairman Allam Narayana offered condolences.

TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the State had lost an astute politician who always worked for the welfare of the working class. CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, former PCC chief Ponnala Lakshmaiah, Kisan Congress president Kodanda Reddy, TPCC official spokesperson G Niranjan, TPCC treasurer Guduru Narayan Reddy were among the Congress leaders who offered condolences to the kin of the deceased leader.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .