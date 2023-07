Telangana Report: Rescue And Relief Operations On Quick Pace After Floods | Bhadrachalam & Warangal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:28 PM, Sun - 30 July 23

Hyderabad: After the devastating floods hit Telangana, rescue and relief operations have been launched in full swing across the state with the entire government machinery on the ground. Watch this exclusive report from Telangana Today.