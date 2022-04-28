Telangana reports 40 new Covid infections on Thursday

Published Date - 09:01 PM, Thu - 28 April 22

Hyderabad: Telangana on Thursday reported 40 positive Covid-19 infections, taking the cumulative number of Covid infections in Telangana to 7,91,946. With no fatalities reported, the overall number of deaths as on Thursday has continued to remain at 4,111, the health bulletin said.

The health department conducted 14,662 Covid tests on Thursday out of which results of 584 samples were awaited. A total 20 individuals had recovered on Thursday with a recovery rate of 99.44 per cent while the number of active infections in Telangana was at 296.

So far, the health department has conducted 3,46,06,847 Covid-19 tests in the State out of which 7,91,946 have tested positive, 7,87,539 persons have recovered.

