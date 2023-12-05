Telangana: Premsagar Rao, Vivek among frontrunners to get cabinet berths

Published Date - 07:00 PM, Tue - 5 December 23

Dr Vivek Venkataswamy and Premsagar Rao.

Mancherial: Both Mancherial MLA Kokkirala Premsagar Rao and his counterpart from Chennur Dr G Vivek Venkataswamy are likely to get berths in the cabinet of ministers to be formed soon.

Considering his efforts to revive the Congress party in erstwhile Adilabad district, Rao is a frontrunner to be accommodated in the cabinet of ministers. Rao played a vital role in breathing life to the party in the region, a strong bastion for BRS. Under the aegis of Rao, Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka organised a walkathon titled Hath Se Hath Jodo in erstwhile Adilabad district from March to April covering a distance of 200 km. Both the public meeting addressed by TPCC President Revanth Reddy and Vikramarka’s tour helped the party to bounce back in the region.

Meanwhile, Vivek Venkataswamy shifted loyalty to the Congress from the Bharatiya Janata Party a few days before the polls, surprising many. However, his decision to come back to the Congress was crucial in winning three segments by the Congress in Mancherial district. Vivek, his sibling Vinod and Rao worked in tandem and ensured the party’s victory.

Supporters of Vivek have pinned their hopes on him getting a State cabinet berth. They reasoned that Vivek joined the party after being assured a key post in the cabinet.