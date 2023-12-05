Two Lok Sabha seats in Nalgonda to fall vacant soon

Venkat Reddy and Uttam Kumar Reddy are likely to resign from their Lok Sabha seats shortly, with both likely to hold top positions in the new Congress government.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:35 PM, Tue - 5 December 23

File photo

Nalgonda: Two Lok Sabha seats in the erstwhile Nalgonda district, ie., Bhongir and Nalgonda, are set to fall vacant soon with the resignation of MPs Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and N Uttam Kumar Reddy. The two have won in the Legislative Assembly elections from Nalgonda and Huzurnagar respectively.

Venkat Reddy and Uttam Kumar Reddy are likely to resign from their Lok Sabha seats shortly, with both likely to hold top positions in the new Congress government. In the Lok Sabha elections in 2019, Venkat Reddy won from Bhongir Lok Sabha constituency by a majority of 5,219 votes, while Uttam Kumar Reddy won from Nalgonda Lok Sabha segment by a majority of 25,682 votes.

Earlier, in the 2018 Legislative assembly elections, Venkat Reddy had lost from Nalgonda Assembly Constituency while Uttam Kumar Reddy won from Huzurnagar. Uttam Kumar Reddy contested in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and resigned from the MLA post after winning as MP from Nalgonda Lok Sabha constituency.